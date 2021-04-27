Technica to Support FBI’s Data, Optical & Communications Networks

Technica

Technica has received a potential $38 million task order under the Information Technology Supplies and Support Services contract to help the FBI manage and operate data, optical and communications networks.

The company said Monday it will engineer, implement, integrate and manage networks in support of the bureau's Transport Services Technology Unit.

The network services and engineering support task order provides for global IT services, including design, development, deployment and sustainment of the federal government's intelligence and command and control systems. Contract work is expected to assist TSTU in supporting more than 42,000 users across at least four FBI networks.

“Technica has supported the FBI for more than 15 years in various critical engineering and network architecture roles," said Miguel Collado, president and CEO of Technica.

Technica will perform contract work in Washington, D.C., and Huntsville, Alabama, over a period of four and a half years, if all options are exercised.