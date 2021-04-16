Terence Emmert, Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Named to 2021 Wash100 for Driving U.S. Tech Superiority; Improving U.S. Warfighter Capabilities

Terence Emmert

Executive Mosaic is thrilled to introduce Terence Emmert, acting deputy under secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, has been named a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award for the first time in his more than thirty-year career in the federal landscape and government.

Following the inauguration of President Biden and his administration in Jan. 2021, Terence Emmert was appointed the acting duties of the deputy under secretary of defense for Research and Engineering. In Emmert’s role, he’s responsible for the Department of Defense’s (DOD) research, development, and prototyping activities across the department’s enterprise.

He also oversees the day to day activities for a range of federal agencies, including the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the DoD Laboratory and Engineering Center enterprise, the Space Development Agency (SDA), the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) as well as the Under Secretariat staff that is developing advanced technology and capability for the U.S. military.

Terence Emmert also serves as the principal deputy director of Defense Research and Engineering for Advanced Capabilities (PD, DDRE (AC)) and has held the role since Oct. 2018.

Under his leadership, the DDRE (AC) is tasked with maintaining U.S. technological superiority in the global competition to recognize, accelerate, develop and integrate the latest emerging technology and most important advancements to drive our nation’s tech capabilities and global position, especially against our rivals in these ever-developing battles for superiority.

Emmert is focused on driving down technical risk, gaining warfighter feedback to better inform requirements, and ensuring that concepts transitioning into acquisition provide needed capability and are timely and affordable.

Previously, he held the position of deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Material Readiness, which saw him act as the principal advisor to the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) leadership on policies, procedures, and actions related to the materiel readiness of weapons and other materiel systems.

Executive Mosaic is pleased to congratulate Terence Emmert for receiving the most prestigious award and highest honor in all of government contracting (GovCon) for leading DOD in the early days of the current administration. His influence and commitment to the federal sector and U.S. technology landscape ensures his importance to the future of our nation’s tech capabilities.