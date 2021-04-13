Tyto Athene Receives Three Military Task Orders for Sustainment Services

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene has secured three system sustainment services task orders worth a total of $11.6 million under the NETCENTS-2 Network Operations and Infrastructure Solutions contract that supports the U.S. Air Force (USAF), Air National Guard (ANG), Air Force Reserve and U.S. Space Force (USSF).

The company said Tuesday the first task order award will require it to provide Enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1) sustainment services, including all public safety call-taking hardware/software sustainment and all digital logging recorder (DLR) and global positioning system (GPS) clock sustainment services at multiple sites for the aforementioned military services.

The E9-1-1 task order also covers software revisions, hardware replacement to the lowest replaceable unit, remote support for escalating issues utilizing Tyto’s Network Operations Center and deployment of Tyto Athene employees on an as-needed basis to ensure contract execution.

The second task order will require Tyto Athene to provide worldwide sustainment support for the enterprise Telecommunications Management System (TMS) for the USAF, ANG, Reserve and USSF. The company will have to perform comprehensive hardware and software sustainment support of the operational support systems for all Unified Communications (UC), Voice over IP (VoIP), and Voice systems.

Tyto Athene will also support TMS Internet Protocol (IP) Discovery to enable real-time location updates to PSAPs and manage enterprise private Automatic Location Information (ALI) public safety information. The TMS delivers cable records, directory information and morale call management for both the USAF and USSF.

Under the final task order, Tyto Athene will perform Cyber Transport Systems (CTS) sustainment and ensure continuous operations of 389 UC, VoIP and legacy voice systems. Tyto will also support VoIP switching systems, Inter/Intra-base transmission/optical transport systems, VoIP call management/control products, CTS specific power systems and lifecycle management planning for manufacturer discontinued and end-of-life systems.