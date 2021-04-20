ULA Rocket to Launch Amazon Broadband Satellites; Jeff Bezos Quoted

Jeff Bezos CEO Amazon

Amazon will send broadband satellites to space across nine missions using United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket under a launch agreement between the two companies.

ULA said Monday its launch vehicle will support Amazon's Project Kuiper, a $10 billion effort to build a constellation of 3,236 low-Earth orbit satellites for expanded global broadband access.

“Project Kuiper will help bridge the digital divide across the United States and around the world, and we could not be more pleased to be working with Amazon to support the initiative,” said Tory Bruno, president and CEO of ULA.

ULA will launch these Atlas V missions from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Project Kuiper, said the program's satellites and corresponding dispenser system are designed to work with multiple multiple launch vehicles, including Atlas V.

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, said the company is determined to provide affordable broadband services across the globe through the Kuiper initiative.