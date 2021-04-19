Ultra Electronics Subsidiary Awarded $70M Navy Transducer Production IDIQ

Ultra Electronics

An Ultra Electronics subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $69.8 million contract to produce and supply transducers and installation kits to the U.S. Navy.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division in Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity and awarded the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems through a full and open competition, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The service will obligate $5.85 million in fiscal 2021 other procurement funds and $321,867 in fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds at the time of award of the initial delivery order under the IDIQ contract.

Work will occur in Massachusetts through April 2026.

Navy received one bid through the competition.

Ultra’s hull-mounted transducers are designed to ensure operational advantage in the underwater battlespace by enabling naval fleets to detect undersea vehicles.

If you're interested in the U.S. Navy then check out the Potomac Officers Club's 2021 Navy Forum coming up on May 12. Click here to learn more.