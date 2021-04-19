Unanet

Ultra Electronics Subsidiary Awarded $70M Navy Transducer Production IDIQ

Jane Edwards April 19, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Ultra Electronics Subsidiary Awarded $70M Navy Transducer Production IDIQ
Ultra Electronics

An Ultra Electronics subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $69.8 million contract to produce and supply transducers and installation kits to the U.S. Navy.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division in Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity and awarded the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems through a full and open competition, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The service will obligate $5.85 million in fiscal 2021 other procurement funds and $321,867 in fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds at the time of award of the initial delivery order under the IDIQ contract.

Work will occur in Massachusetts through April 2026.

Navy received one bid through the competition.

Ultra’s hull-mounted transducers are designed to ensure operational advantage in the underwater battlespace by enabling naval fleets to detect undersea vehicles.

If you're interested in the U.S. Navy then check out the Potomac Officers Club's 2021 Navy Forum coming up on May 12. Click here to learn more.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

John Mengucci President and CEO CACI International

CACI Secures FEMA Support Services Contract for Public Warning System; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International has received a single award Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract valued at $48 million at most. The company said Monday the five-year contract requires CACI to provide sustainment, decommissioning, construction, modernization and environmental and historic preservation support to the National Public Warning System (NPWS).

USS George Washington

HII Moves Closer to Completing Refueling, Overhaul Work on USS George Washington

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division has announced that its refueling and complex overhaul work on the USS George Washington or CVN 73 is more than 85 percent complete and that the sixth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to undergo mid-life RCOH activity is scheduled to rejoin the U.S. Navy in 2022.

Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood Army

DOD Tests Counter-sUAS Systems From Three Companies; Neil Thurgood Quoted

Boeing's Aurora Flight Sciences subsidiary, XTEND and ELTA North America participated in a Department of Defense-led demonstration initiative for technologies designed to counter enemy's small unmanned aircraft systems. The U.S. Army said Wednesday its Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office worked with the Air Force and the Joint Counter-sUAS Office to host tests at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona from April 5 to 9.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved