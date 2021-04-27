Veraxx Names Mark Gray as Executive Chairman, Chris Conrad as CEO, Chief Growth Officer

Mark Gray Executive Chairman Veraxx

Veraxx Engineering Corporation (Veraxx), has appointed former president and CEO of ASRC Federal and six-time Wash100 Award recipient Mark Gray as its new executive chairman as well as named company co-founder Chris Conrad as its CEO and chief growth officer, Veraxx announced on Tuesday.

"I am honored to work with the Veraxx Board of Directors to collectively advance our future growth strategy and business value,” said Gray. “We all share a strong vision and passion for improving military mission readiness by developing state-of-the-art flight simulators and realistic tactical, distributed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training environments," he added.

Gray and Conrad will work together to evolve the company’s overall growth strategy for high-fidelity flight training solutions as well as pursue opportunities in new markets and develop current relationships with the Department of Defense (DOD) and international customers.

"Mark possesses a wealth of knowledge in military aviation simulation and training and a long track record of leading successful growth," said Conrad. “Given his track record of leading and growing businesses, in addition to his knowledge of our industry and company, we recognized Mark would be the ideal Executive Chairman to help us at this time in Veraxx's strategic evolution."

Most notably, Gray was the president and CEO of ASRC Federal between 2014 and 2020. He led the company’s sales to a $1.5 billion total, which doubled its revenue and earnings over six years through major acquisitions and organic growth. He’s also held senior executive positions with a wide range of organizations, including URS, INDUS and Anteon in operations, strategy and business development capacities.

As an owner and company co-founder, Conrad has been with the company since its inception in 1999. Under Chris' leadership, Veraxx has consistently delivered all training solutions and products within contract cost, schedule and performance requirements. In addition, Conrad is an electrical and software engineer with a deep understanding of world-class military aviation training systems.

About Veraxx

Veraxx Engineering Corporation (Veraxx) was founded in 1999 to develop and deliver high-fidelity, software concurrent, immersive solutions for flight training. Veraxx's realistic training systems have become a standard for military flight training, enabling pilots to accomplish realistic mission-critical training tasks on the ground—so they are fully prepared to meet challenges in the air.

Veraxx's knowledge of what works, combined with its hard-earned reputation for delivering on time and within budget, ensure that the training solutions it provides meet the most stringent specifications—and outperform expectations. Veraxx delivers high-fidelity training that maximizes mission readiness.