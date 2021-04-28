Virsec Partners With Carahsoft to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Public Sector

Carahsoft

Virsec has partnered with Carahsoft to assist public sector organizations in addressing the cyber threat environment by offering the former's workload protection platform. The agreement stipulates that Carahsoft will serve as Virsec’s master government aggregator, the latter company said Tuesday.

Following the designation, Virsec’s application-aware workload protection offering will be available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts and its reseller partners.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft because it expands the use and deployment of Virsec solutions in the public sector, a market that is primed for cybersecurity solutions that can no longer rely on antiquated technologies. Together, we will provide our joint customers with differentiated, scalable solutions that provide a multi-layered defense that neutralizes advanced threats,” commented Ray DeMeo, founder and senior vice president of public sector at Virsec.

Virsec provides a platform that offers system integrity assurance, application control and memory protection. The cybersecurity product stops advanced in-memory and fileless attacks that can circumvent detection by conventional security tools.

Furthermore, Virsec supplies customers with complete runtime protection across web, memory and host layers. The company’s platform maps the legitimate execution of all applications, file libraries, operating systems, processes and memory so that any irregularity is detected and flagged as a potential threat.

“By partnering with Virsec, we are now able to provide the public sector with solutions designed to protect systems, services and data from today’s most advanced cybersecurity threats,” said Alec Wyhs, manager of the Virsec Team at Carahsoft.

"The context provided by Virsec’s platform also allows security professionals to pare down the volume of false positives and respond to true threats faster. We look forward to working with Virsec and our reseller partners to help the Public Sector strengthen their cybersecurity postures,” added Wyhs.