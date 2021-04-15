Virtualitics Receives Series B Funding to Enhance AI-Powered Data Analytics Platform

Virtualitics

Virtualitics has secured an $18 million Series B funding that the Pasadena, California-based data analytics software company plans to use to expand its footprint in commercial markets and further support the defense industry through its artificial intelligence-powered offering.

The company said Wednesday the Series B financing round was led by North Sound Ventures and Brian Miller, chief investment officer of North Sound Partners, was added to Virtualitics’ board of directors as part of the partnership.

"This funding will enable us to further improve and differentiate our platform… and build our go-to-market resources for key commercial markets," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics.

The investment is also meant to build on the company's work to help the Department of Defense capitalize on AI.

Virtualitics offers its software-as-a-service platform to DOD for AI-driven data analytics and 3D visualization. Virtualitics Immersive Platform is developed to provide actionable insight by analyzing complex data.

Ciro Donalek, chief security officer and co-founder of Virtualitics, said the funding will also be used to expand the company's data science and engineering workforce.