Unanet

Virtualitics Receives Series B Funding to Enhance AI-Powered Data Analytics Platform

Christine Thropp April 15, 2021 News

Virtualitics Receives Series B Funding to Enhance AI-Powered Data Analytics Platform
Virtualitics

Virtualitics has secured an $18 million Series B funding that the Pasadena, California-based data analytics software company plans to use to expand its footprint in commercial markets and further support the defense industry through its artificial intelligence-powered offering.

The company said Wednesday the Series B financing round was led by North Sound Ventures and Brian Miller, chief investment officer of North Sound Partners, was added to Virtualitics’ board of directors as part of the partnership.

"This funding will enable us to further improve and differentiate our platform… and build our go-to-market resources for key commercial markets," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics.

The investment is also meant to build on the company's work to help the Department of Defense capitalize on AI.

Virtualitics offers its software-as-a-service platform to DOD for AI-driven data analytics and 3D visualization. Virtualitics Immersive Platform is developed to provide actionable insight by analyzing complex data.

Ciro Donalek, chief security officer and co-founder of Virtualitics, said the funding will also be used to expand the company's data science and engineering workforce.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jill Singer GovCon Expert

GovCon Expert Jill Singer Receives Sixth Wash100 Award for Demonstrating Leadership with AT&T, FirstNet & Driving 5G Technology

Jill Singer, vice president of Defense and National Security for AT&T’s public sector business and First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) program, has received a 2021 Wash100 Award for driving the advancement of 5G capabilities in the federal and commercial sectors as well as leading FirstNet’s expansion across the U.S. military services. 

MetTel

MetTel to Help NARA Adopt SD-WAN Architecture; Robert Dapkiewicz Quoted

MetTel has received a potential $65 million task order to transform the National Archives and Records Administration's networking infrastructure to a software-defined wide area network. The company said Thursday it will help the agency implement and manage SD-WAN architecture that uses embedded encryption technology designed to secure communications as part of the task order awarded under the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle.

5G technology

Booz Allen-Taqtile Team to Deploy Augmented Reality Tech at Military 5G Test Site

Booz Allen Hamilton and augmented reality company Taqtile have partnered to demonstrate how 5G-powered AR technology can support military base operations as part of a $600 million Department of Defense experimentation and testing program. Taqtile said Wednesday it will provide the Manifest platform to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state for a demonstration of the technology as potential digital storage for maintenance and repair data at the installation.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved