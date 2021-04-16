Westat, Stanford & Metadata Technology North America Release Coronavirus Attitudes and Behaviors Survey Data

COVID-19 survey

Westat and Stanford University School of Medicine have released data from the Coronavirus Attitudes and Behaviors Survey on the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on Americans. The dataset is now available through a Westat partnership with Metadata Technology North America . Lawmakers, researchers and the general public can use it to help the U.S. recover from the pandemic. The survey was performed in May of 2020.

“Westat has always stood for the highest quality research. And the best research is not only about answering clients’ questions, it is about doing so transparently. With this release, we hope to encourage others to make their data accessible and foster collaboration between researchers, policymakers, and companies, to respond to emerging evidence and answer questions of interest to us all,” said Maeve Gearing , a Westat senior study director.

The survey’s design and methodology was overseen by Westat. Timothy Mulcahy , a vice president and practice director for social policy and economics research, served as the principal investigator for Westat. Stanford and Westat analyzed the data and will share survey findings in upcoming articles.

“Through MTNA’s Rich Data Services (RDS) API platform, users will be able to download the de-identified dataset and supporting documentation, use the RDS Explorer feature to browse the data online, perform simple analyses, and aggregate the data across multiple dimensions,” said Gearing.

The survey is a part of Rich Data Services’ COVID-19 Data Center . The center provides a centralized library of multiple COVID-19 surveys, including data from institutions like the Johns Hopkins University, the COVID Tracking Project, U.S. state and national data, and Canadian COVID surveys. Westat will be the first private research firm to release data to the project.