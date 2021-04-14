Unanet

Zscaler Appoints Laura Davis as VP of Public Sector Channels

William McCormick April 14, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Laura Davis, vice president of Public Sector Channels for Zscaler

Zscaler announced Tuesday its appointment of Laura Davis, former senior director at VMware, as vice president of public sector channels. In this role, Davis will be responsible for creating strategy for U.S. public sector sales, developing Zscaler’s channel infrastructure and ensuring the company supports partner success through high-impact programs.

Davis has 30 years of leadership experience in information technology and public sector. Prior to joining Zscaler, she served as senior director of government, education and healthcare at VMware, where she led a nationwide sales team in charge of program execution and channel strategy. Davis also worked at Cisco, serving public sector management positions.

Her appointment followed Zscaler’s recruitment of Danny Connelly. In February, Connelly, former associate chief information security officer (CISO) for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as CISO for the company’s Americas business operations.

In the recent year, Zscaler also logged government contracting-related milestones. The Department of Defense selected the company to prototype ZPA and ZIA as secure access technologies. In 2020, ZIA received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ‘In Process’ status at the high impact level and ZPA achieved FedRAMP-High Joint Authorization Board authorization.

“This is a unique moment in time. Agencies need continued innovation to deliver secure productivity for their workforce. This means FedRAMP authorized, zero trust-based solutions that can scale up and down as quickly as missions require,” commented Davis.

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location.

