Zscaler Enters Agreement to Acquire Cybersecurity Company Trustdome; Jay Chaudhry

Jay Chaudhry Chairman

Zscaler, Inc. announced on Thursday that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trustdome, a leading innovator in Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM).

The acquisition serves to expand Zscaler’s global footprint with its first development center in Israel, where the company plans to continue investment. Through the acquisition, Trustdome’s development team and CIEM technology capabilities will be combined with Zscaler’s Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) platform.

“We are extending our vision for Zscaler Cloud Protection to help customers securely embrace public cloud platforms and services in today’s cloud-first world,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder, Zscaler, Inc.

“The addition of Trustdome’s team and innovations in CIEM will strengthen our Cloud Protection portfolio by enforcing least privilege principles across multi-cloud environments while giving DevOps the freedom to innovate. I am very excited to welcome the Trustdome team to the Zscaler family, and look forward to growing Zscaler’s R&D presence in Israel.”

The transaction is expected to close in Zscaler’s fiscal third quarter. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For additional details, please read the official blog: Entitlements: The Most Overlooked Risk in the Public Cloud.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.