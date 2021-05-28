ABM Industries CEO Scott Salmirs Joins ICF Board; John Wasson Quoted

Scott Salmirs, president and CEO of ABM Industries, has joined the board of directors of ICF, bringing his extensive experience in initiating and maintaining business growth through company strategies and operations.

“Scott is a great fit for us. He brings deep proficiency in leading a large, diversified services business across high-profile industries that ICF is very familiar with, including technology, health, education, aviation and energy,” John Wasson , president, CEO and chairman of the board at ICF and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said in a statement published Thursday.

“We look forward to gaining Scott’s insight on a broad range of issues as we continue on our growth path,” Wasson added.

Salmirs’ career includes serving leadership positions at Goldman Sachs , Lehman Brothers and CBRE .

He currently serves on the business advisory council for the State University of New York College at Oneonta and is a recipient of the Beta Gamma Sigma’s Business Achievement Award .

Salmirs highlighted the diversified portfolio of ICF, citing the company’s offerings in support of several areas including information technology modernization, public health, climate, resilience and energy.

“ICF is in a unique position to provide its clients with both advisory and program implementation services around these front-burner issues. It’s an exciting time to join the board of directors,” Salmirs added.

