Unanet

Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Hot Fire Tesing of New RL10C-X Space Rocket Engine

Nichols Martin May 12, 2021 News, Technology

Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Hot Fire Tesing of New RL10C-X Space Rocket Engine
Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne has concluded a series of hot fire tests with the 3D printed RL10C-X engine, which is designed to generate 24,000 pounds of thrust for space rockets.

The company said Tuesday it tested RL10C-X in a flight-like configuration to showcase its long-duration endurance and full mission capability.

The test took place in a test chamber designed to replicate an outer space condition, with RL10C-X also demonstrating its ignition capability even at extreme in-flight settings.

The upper-stage engine, which is the latest in the RL10 series, features 3D printed major components including a combustion chamber and an injector.

Eileen Drake, president and CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne, said the testing's completion demonstrates that 3D-printing can be used in the RL10 program to save resources while not sacrificing engine performance.

RL10C-X has undergone over 5,000 seconds of full-engine, hot fire testing in total.

United Launch Alliance plans to eventually use RL10C-X for the Vulcan Centaur rocket's upper stage. Aerojet Rocketdyne works on RL10C-X in partnership with the U.S. Air Force.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

U.S. Army

Army Taps Five Contractors for Military Munitions Response Program Activities

The U.S. Army has selected an AECOM subsidiary, Parsons' government services business, the Jacobs USAE joint venture, HydroGeologic and Aptim's federal arm to compete for orders under a $49 million contract in support of a Department of Defense program for addressing munitions-related concerns.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

HII Enters Fabrication Phase of ‘Friedman’ National Security Cutter

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ shipbuilding division has cut the first 100 tons of steel needed to build the U.S. Coast Guard’s national security cutter Friedman. This Legend-class vessel is designated as NSC 11 and named after Elizebeth Smith Friedman, a code breaker who solved coded messages for the Coast Guard during the Prohibition era, HII said Tuesday. 

Endeavour

Endeavour to Offer Capital Source for Defense, Aerospace Startups Through MassChallenge Partnership

Invoice factoring company Endeavour has partnered with nonprofit startup accelerator MassChallenge to help early-stage aerospace and defense technology developers gain access to a non-dilutive financing platform. Endeavour said Tuesday it will offer support to MassChallenge's network of entrepreneurs through an accounts receivable funding facility, called Escape Velocity.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved