Air Force Releases RFI for Advanced Reentry Vehicle Technology

Christine Thropp May 10, 2021 News

U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has launched a market research for advanced planning efforts related to intercontinental ballistic missile and sought input from potential sources on technologies for futute reentry vehicles, including radiation hardened electronics.

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center said in a request for information published Thursday on beta SAM website that although USAF is not soliciting proposals at the moment, industry responses may be used to help create future requests for proposals for prototyping efforts and technology maturation initiatives.

A separate document that details specific technologies of interest must be requested by interested contractors as the said document contains secret or formerly restricted data.

Responses to the advanced reentry vehicle technology RFI will be received until May 21.

