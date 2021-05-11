Unanet

Air Force Seeks Info on Advanced Tech for Critical Infrastructure, Base Defense

Christine Thropp May 11, 2021 News

U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has released a request for information on artificially intelligent technologies capable of providing critical infrastructure security and enabling base defense operations while building off of the service branch's existing facility defense concepts.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center said in the beta SAM notice posted Monday its Architecture and Integration Directorate seeks white papers about computer vision tools for accurate identification and location of objects, capabilities for neuromorphic computing, machine learning tools and databases for threat and cybersecurity anomaly detection, and software for multi-spectral electronic warfare.

AFLCMC/XA also calls for capability statements on natural language processing or speech recognition approaches and data analytics platforms.

According to the release, information about programs and tools that could augment human performance and flag manipulation of information from a trusted source is also sought.

Responses to the RFI are due June 11.

