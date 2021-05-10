Unanet

Air Force Selects Eclypsium for Enterprise Device Security Research Project

Carol Collins May 10, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Eclypsium has received a contract to examine the feasibility of using company-built technology to monitor and secure devices across the U.S. Air Force.

The company said Friday it aims to show the potential use of an enterprise device security platform to the Department of Defense under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 1 contract from the Air Force's AFWERX organization.

“Nation states represent a significant, persistent cyber espionage and attack threat to our military and critical infrastructure systems,” said John Loucaides, vice president of Eclypsium's federal technology business.

He added that the company will work to provide the service branch a platform to manage device visibility and security.

Portland, Oregon-based Eclypsium designed its technology to help users protect firmware and hardware from vulnerabilities.

