Air Force Taps CloudBees to Support Software Development, Implementation Efforts

CloudBees

CloudBees will help the goverment with its adoption of DevSecOps capabilities as part of the U.S. Air Force's Small Business Innovative Research Phase 1 contract award.

Michael Wright, director of public sector at CloudBees, said in a statement published Wednesday the company's Software Delivery Automation offering is designed to meet government requirements for security and compliance and provide the Air Force, Department of Defense and other agencies with assistance in developing and implementing secure software.

"This contract award illustrates the priority federal government agencies place on gaining insights and observability into the security of the software supply chain," he said.

As part of the SBIR Phase 1 award, CloudBees and USAF will collaborate on several software delivery programs as well as on application development and DevSecOps initiatives.

Services from federal service integrators will now also be able to integrate with CloudBees software under the contract.