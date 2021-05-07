Unanet

Air Force Vet Burke Wilson Named to Shift5 Advisory Board

William McCormick May 7, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Air Force Vet Burke Wilson Named to Shift5 Advisory Board
Burke Wilson Board of Advisors Shift5

Shift5 announced on Friday that Burke "Ed" Wilson, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, has joined its board of advisors. Wilson brings decades of military and information technology experience to the operational technology data and cybersecurity company.

"MG (Ret) Wilson brings decades of experience leading strategic and policy change within the U.S. Department of Defense. He played a crucial role in defining how the DoD operates in cyberspace, and he's continuing to serve that mission by advising Shift5's board and executive team as we deliver the Air Force's first persistent cyber defense capability to weapon platform owners and Mission Defense Teams," said  Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder of Shift5.

Wilson served active duty in the Air Force, providing command at all levels from squadron to 24 Air Force and working at the forefront of cyber and space operations.

He played a crucial role in the initial fielding and employment of the nation's Cyber Mission Force that conducts defensive and offensive cyber operations, including the development of groundbreaking tactics, techniques and procedures for the mission systems. 

Wilson also served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, supporting the DOD secretary and other senior government leaders with policies, strategies and plans to guide the department's cyberspace operations.

About Shift5

The Shift5 team has over six decades of combined active-duty military and intelligence community experience assessing the cybersecurity of and conducting maintenance on weapon systems, operational technology, and information systems. Shift5 also brings robust defense experience in operational technology data collection, edge processing, data analysis, weapon system vulnerability analysis, cyber-physical penetration testing, and quick-reaction software and hardware product development.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Phil Carrai Division president Kratos

Kratos Books Multiple Space Domain Awareness Contracts; Phil Carrai Quoted

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has secured over $46 million in several awards to support various space domain awareness programs. Kratos' OpenSpace software is designed to facilitate adjustments of satellite ground systems to environmental or operational changes.

Anthony Robbins VP of Federal NVIDIA

USPS Adopts Edge AI to Expedite Package Tracking; NVIDIA’s Anthony Robbins Quoted

The U.S. Postal Service has implemented an edge artificial intelligence system on the NVIDIA EGX platform to help speed up the process of identifying and tracking packages within hours instead of several days. The distributed edge AI platform, called the Edge Computing Infrastructure Program, emerged from a three-week sprint in 2019. During the sprint, a USPS data scientist and NVIDIA architects identified ways to accelerate the analysis of billions of images of packages each USPS center generates by designing deep learning models.

Danielle Rentz Hunt VP Abt Associates

Danielle Rentz Hunt Promoted to Abt Client Account Management VP

Danielle Rentz Hunt, an Abt Associates project director overseeing five COVID-19 studies for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been named vice president of client account management at the research services provider. Hunt will oversee the Rockville, Maryland-based company's CDC business operations and growth initiatives in her new position, Abt said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved