Air Force Vet Burke Wilson Named to Shift5 Advisory Board

Burke Wilson Board of Advisors Shift5

Shift5 announced on Friday that Burke "Ed" Wilson, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, has joined its board of advisors. Wilson brings decades of military and information technology experience to the operational technology data and cybersecurity company.

"MG (Ret) Wilson brings decades of experience leading strategic and policy change within the U.S. Department of Defense. He played a crucial role in defining how the DoD operates in cyberspace, and he's continuing to serve that mission by advising Shift5's board and executive team as we deliver the Air Force's first persistent cyber defense capability to weapon platform owners and Mission Defense Teams," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder of Shift5.

Wilson served active duty in the Air Force, providing command at all levels from squadron to 24 Air Force and working at the forefront of cyber and space operations.

He played a crucial role in the initial fielding and employment of the nation's Cyber Mission Force that conducts defensive and offensive cyber operations, including the development of groundbreaking tactics, techniques and procedures for the mission systems.

Wilson also served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, supporting the DOD secretary and other senior government leaders with policies, strategies and plans to guide the department's cyberspace operations.

About Shift5

The Shift5 team has over six decades of combined active-duty military and intelligence community experience assessing the cybersecurity of and conducting maintenance on weapon systems, operational technology, and information systems. Shift5 also brings robust defense experience in operational technology data collection, edge processing, data analysis, weapon system vulnerability analysis, cyber-physical penetration testing, and quick-reaction software and hardware product development.