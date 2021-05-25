Air Force Vet Maryanne Miller Joins Bristow Group Board; Christopher Bradshaw Quoted

Maryanne Miller, former head of the Air Mobility Command and the Air Force Reserve, has joined the board of directors at aviation services provider Bristow Group.

Her nearly four-decade military career included command experience in global airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation and presidential transportation support, Bristow said Monday.

She logged more than 4.800 flight hours as a command pilot and received three Distinguished Service Medals.

Christopher Bradshaw, president and CEO of Bristow, said Miller joins the company as it explores business opportunities in the government services, air mobility and offshore wind segments.

Miller works as an adviser to New Vista Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company led by former Boeing executive Dennis Muilenburg.

The retired four-star general also serves on the Manhattan College’s board of trustees and as an honorary board member at the nonprofit Leaven organization for after-school programs.