Akima Subsidiary Awarded FEMA Task Order for Grant Data Analytics Services

William McCormick May 10, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Akima announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary, RiverTech, has been awarded a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Grant Programs Directorate (GPD) task order to provide support to enhance its data analysis and reporting. The potential five-year task order is valued at approximately $4.4 million and is made under the One Acquisition Solutions for Integrated Services (OASIS) small business contract vehicle.

Barry Smallwood, president of Akima’s Emerging Markets Group, said the company will help FEMA use data to enhance national preparedness and resilience.

“This award demonstrates Akima’s ability to help our customers implement next-generation technologies in ways that best align to their mission requirements,” Smallwood added.

The task order requires RiverTech to provide data analytics, data visualization and data reporting capabilities to enhance how FEMA decision-makers manage its portfolio of grant programs. The effort is intended to assist state and local governments in preparing for and responding to disasters and other emergencies. RiverTech will also help create a communications-sharing environment.

The directorate offers grants to ready state, local, tribal and territorial governments and first responders, as well as ports, transit systems and non-profit organizations to significantly improve capability and reduce the risks from both man-made and natural disasters.

