Unanet

Army Taps Five Contractors for Military Munitions Response Program Activities

Christine Thropp May 12, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Army Taps Five Contractors for Military Munitions Response Program Activities
U.S. Army

The U.S. Army has selected an AECOM subsidiary, Parsons' government services business, the Jacobs USAE joint venture, HydroGeologic and Aptim's federal arm to compete for orders under a $49 million contract in support of a Department of Defense program for addressing munitions-related concerns.

The contractors will conduct Military Munitions Response Program responses as part of the two-year, firm-fixed-price contract, DOD said Tuesday.

The initiative was kicked off in 2001 to ensure explosive safety and address environmental and health hazards posed by releases of unexploded ordnance, discarded military munitions and other risks associated with military operations.

The Army has a list of munitions response sites and determines each location's cleanup priority based on human and environment risks.

Each contract order will determine work locations and funding. Work is expected to be completed on May 10, 2023.

Army Corps of Engineers launched an online solicitation for the contract and received 11 bids.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Huntington Ingalls Industries

HII Enters Fabrication Phase of ‘Friedman’ National Security Cutter

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ shipbuilding division has cut the first 100 tons of steel needed to build the U.S. Coast Guard’s national security cutter Friedman. This Legend-class vessel is designated as NSC 11 and named after Elizebeth Smith Friedman, a code breaker who solved coded messages for the Coast Guard during the Prohibition era, HII said Tuesday. 

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Hot Fire Tesing of New RL10C-X Space Rocket Engine

Aerojet Rocketdyne has concluded a series of hot fire tests with the 3D printed RL10C-X engine, which is designed to generate 24,000 pounds of thrust for space rockets. The company said Tuesday it tested RL10C-X in a flight-like configuration to showcase its long-duration endurance and full mission capability.

Endeavour

Endeavour to Offer Capital Source for Defense, Aerospace Startups Through MassChallenge Partnership

Invoice factoring company Endeavour has partnered with nonprofit startup accelerator MassChallenge to help early-stage aerospace and defense technology developers gain access to a non-dilutive financing platform. Endeavour said Tuesday it will offer support to MassChallenge's network of entrepreneurs through an accounts receivable funding facility, called Escape Velocity.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved