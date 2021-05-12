Army Taps Five Contractors for Military Munitions Response Program Activities

U.S. Army

The U.S. Army has selected an AECOM subsidiary, Parsons' government services business, the Jacobs USAE joint venture, HydroGeologic and Aptim's federal arm to compete for orders under a $49 million contract in support of a Department of Defense program for addressing munitions-related concerns.

The contractors will conduct Military Munitions Response Program responses as part of the two-year, firm-fixed-price contract, DOD said Tuesday.

The initiative was kicked off in 2001 to ensure explosive safety and address environmental and health hazards posed by releases of unexploded ordnance, discarded military munitions and other risks associated with military operations.

The Army has a list of munitions response sites and determines each location's cleanup priority based on human and environment risks.

Each contract order will determine work locations and funding. Work is expected to be completed on May 10, 2023.

Army Corps of Engineers launched an online solicitation for the contract and received 11 bids.