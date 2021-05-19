Unanet

Army to Test AM General Howitzer With Soft Recoil Tech

Mary-Louise Hoffman May 19, 2021 Contract Awards, News

AM General and Mandus Group will collaborate to integrate a “soft recoil” mobile howitzer system on two high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles under a firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army.

The military service intends to put the Humvee 2-CT Hawkeye howitzers through a characterization test over the next year, AM General said Tuesday.

Mandus Group’s soft recoil technology is designed to reduce weapon firing loads and operate with the M1152 cargo truck platform.

The 14,100-pound, two-door vehicle will feature an antilock braking system and an engine with 205 horsepower.

AM General said an SRT scalability test is underway and the partnership looks to equip other combat systems with the technology.

