AT&T Intros New Cyber Threat Detection, Response Tech for Government

AT&T

AT&T announced on Wednesday the launch of its Threat Detection and Response for Government designed to meet the security needs of federal, state and local government agencies. The new cybersecurity offering is built on the AT&T Unified Security Management (USM) platform, which combines threat detection, incident response and compliance management.

“The need for effective threat detection and response is more important than ever as federal and state agencies and departments look to modernize legacy systems and embrace cloud computing. AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government is a highly secure solution that can help reduce risk, enabling agencies to focus on their mission,” commented Brandon Pearce, AVP of Product Marketing Management at AT&T.

The AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government cybersecurity offering incorporates the automation and orchestration capabilities of the AT&T USM platform and is designed for detecting and responding to threats.

It can also be integrated with other information technology and security tools across the IT environment, both on-premises and in the cloud, including Microsoft Azure Government, AWS GovCloud U.S. and Google Cloud PlatformTM environments.

AT&T will assist government agencies in incorporating the new product as needed. Through a facilitated and collaborative approach, AT&T Cybersecurity Consulting works to help customers meet regulatory reporting requirements and reduce cyber risks.