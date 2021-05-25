AWS’ Dave Levy: Cloud Migration Via TMF Could Help Agencies Improve Cybersecurity, Citizen Services

Dave Levy, vice president of U.S. government, nonprofit and healthcare businesses at Amazon Web Services, wrote in a blog post published Monday that cloud adoption through the Technology Modernization Fund could help government agencies improve cybersecurity, update high-priority systems, reduce costs and enhance the delivery of services to citizens.

Levy, a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the Office of Management and Budget and the General Services Administration announced an updated model for TMF, which received an allocation of $1 billion under the American Rescue Plan.

Under the new structure, minimal repayment will apply to projects that seek to address cyber improvements and other urgent government IT issues but are unlikely to generate direct cost savings.

He said cloud platforms like the AWS Cloud could help agencies advance data privacy and security and implement zero-trust frameworks to reduce risks of cyberattacks while automating the “governance, detection, and response to threats to minimize the scope and impact of events in near real time.”

Levy discussed the potential cost savings that agencies could realize once they move from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud. He also cited how cloud modernization could help agencies gain access to artificial intelligence, machine learning and other emerging technologies to improve the citizen experience.

“By hosting public-facing applications and digital services in the cloud, agencies can securely store data in real-time, uncover meaningful data insights to improve citizen services, aggregate data from across the agency, and deploy analytics tools to generate insights to enhance delivery,” he added.

