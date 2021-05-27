AWS Partners With Carahsoft, Buurst on Data Migration Efforts to Cloud; Craig Abod Quoted

Buurst announced on Thursday that it was named by Amazon Web Services‘ public sector business as a strategic provider for smart data migration. AWS, Buurst and Carahsoft will work to help public sector organizations migrate data to AWS cloud-native services.

“Working with Buurst and AWS allows our public-sector customers to deploy the latest innovative technology in the cloud and at the edge. Buurst Fuusion enables public sector organizations to aggregate their data quickly and to migrate those workloads to advanced AWS cloud-native services securely,” said Craig Abod, Carahsoft president and a 2021 Wash100 recipient.

“We are looking forward to this relationship that will help better support our government customers and reseller partners,” he added.

Buurst was an early adopter of AWS and has been active in the AWS Marketplace for eight years. Buurst was recently added to the AWS ISV Accelerate program, an invitation-only tier for software companies that have met stringent technical and revenue requirements with AWS.

The company’s commitment to AWS includes three AWS Partner Network (APN) competencies in migration, storage and public sector, qualifying for joint go-to-market initiatives with AWS and their global Partners.

“We are pleased to see Buurst’s involvement in many of our key Partner initiatives designed to move data workloads into the cloud where improved decision making can take place through visualization or analytics,” commented Sandy Carter, AWS’ vice president of worldwide public sector partners and programs.

“Launching smart data migrations between AWS, Buurst and Carahsoft enables public sector organizations globally to rapidly and securely migrate data to a wide range of AWS cloud-native services for the enhanced protection of legacy data,” Carter added.

Buurst Fusion’s Smart Data Migration program can supply organizations with an edge-to-cloud technology orchestrated into other AWS cloud-native services such as EFS, FSx, Redshift, Rekognition, Kineses and Athena.

“We are announcing this new AWS public sector initiative today as we continue to expand our longtime relationship with AWS. As a strategic AWS provider, our goal is to securely accelerate data migration from the edge to AWS for the worldwide public sector market,” concluded Vic Mahadevan, Buurst CEO.