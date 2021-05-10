AWS Supports USAF’s ABMS Edge Demonstration in Germany

AWS

Amazon Web Services helped the U.S. Air Force demonstrate edge computing with the service branch's new system of situational awareness sensors.

The company said Friday it participated in the On-Ramp 4 demonstration in Germany, where the evaluation of edge computing capabilities for USAF's Advanced Battle Management System took place.

Edge computing refers to when operators bring data directly to the location where it is needed. AWS's Snowball Edge device allowed ABMS to deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning in a simulated edge scenario.

Juniper Networks helped AWS field a tactical edge node to exhibit AI, DevSecOps and other modern applications at the edge.

ABMS will serve as USAF's contribution to the Joint All Domain Command and Control concept, which the Department of Defense envisions as a network of connected sensors and weapon systems across all operational domains.

AWS supports ABMS-related efforts under a spot on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded in September 2020 and a cooperative research and development agreement issued in February 2021.

On-Ramp 4 took place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where multiple military and defense industry entities gathered to test new systems.