BlueHalo Secures Air Force Contract for Antenna Demo Support; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

Christine Thropp May 20, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO, BlueHalo

BlueHalo will help develop and demonstrate antenna technologies for military telemetry, tracking and command operations under a three-year, $5.9 million contract with the Small Satellite Branch of the U.S. Air Force’s research laboratory.

The award is for the Phased Arrays for Ground Segment Satellite Communication Applications system and covers support for the Wide Area Scanning Parabolic technology and a Multi-Band, Deployable Ground Terminal Enabling Resilient Communications phased array, BlueHalo said Wednesday.

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo, has welcomed the opportunity for the company to demonstrate MSDA technology for TT&C operations.

“This demonstration is a perfect example of what inspired engineering means at BlueHalo, doing things that have never been done before,” he said.

The Advanced Radio Frequency Systems group of BlueHalo works to provide U.S. warfighters with digital beamformed phased arrays developed for telemetry, electronic warfare and communication missions.

