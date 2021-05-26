Bluestone Invests in Open-Source Developer CTI; John Allen Quoted

Private equity firm Bluestone Investment Partners has made an investment of an undisclosed amount in CTI , a technology company that uses open-source architecture systems for military and security software.

CTI develops advanced military and security systems meant to support command and control, electronic warfare and other operations, Bluestone said Tuesday.

John Allen, managing partner of Bluestone, said the growth CTI is experiencing underscores the market’s acceptance of the company’s open-source business model.

“[CTI’s commitment] ensures that its military and intelligence community customers have access to the latest technology at a fraction of the costs relative to the traditional proprietary approach of large systems integrators,” commented Allen.

To analyze huge amounts of data and enable machine learning for warfighting operations, CTI uses geo-visualization technologies like TAK and Raptor, software-defined radio applications GNU Radio and Redhawk, and Apache tools including Hadoop and Spark.

The open-source technology company works in support of combatant commands, theater special operations commands, military service components and Department of Defense programs of records.