Booz Allen Signs Up for Global Radio Network Access Consortium

Carol Collins May 14, 2021 News

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton has become one of the industry members of the O-RAN Alliance, which promotes interoperability and openness in radio access network architectures.

The company said Thursday it will support the RAN industry's push to integrate and secure networks through membership in the global consortium.

Jennifer Congdon, Booz Allen lead for 5G partnerships and vendors, said developing an open network will serve as key to the advancement of the new wireless technology and drive collaboration among providers.

The McLean, Virginia-based consulting firm maintains a carrier-grade testing lab for 5G standalone cores, network functions virtualization infrastructure and RAN architectures.

O-RAN Alliance's founding members are AT&T, NTT Docomo, Deutsche Telekom, Orange and China Mobile.

Booz Allen added it supports 6G framework development efforts as part of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions' NextG Alliance.

