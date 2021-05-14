Box to Provide HHS With Cloud Content Management Platform

Box

The Department of Health and Human Services will use a Box Inc.-developed cloud content management technology in an effort to ensure security and privacy of sensitive information during health services delivery and to identify new ways to work in the cloud.

The digital business suite of Box is planned to assist HHS in the management of COVID-19 vaccine logistics and in data sharing efforts with internal and external collaborators, the company said Thursday.

HHS will leverage Box Governance and Shield for securing and classifying content, and Box Relay for automating workflows to deliver health services in a speedy manner.

“The HHS investment in a cloud strategy, including partnerships with companies such as Box, is poised to help the agency provide effective health services to Americans, while ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive data," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box.

The company is compliant with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and has a Department of Defense Security Requirements Guide Impact Level 4 authorization.