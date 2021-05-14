Unanet

Box to Provide HHS With Cloud Content Management Platform

Christine Thropp May 14, 2021 News, Technology

Box to Provide HHS With Cloud Content Management Platform
Box

The Department of Health and Human Services will use a Box Inc.-developed cloud content management technology in an effort to ensure security and privacy of sensitive information during health services delivery and to identify new ways to work in the cloud.

The digital business suite of Box is planned to assist HHS in the management of COVID-19 vaccine logistics and in data sharing efforts with internal and external collaborators, the company said Thursday.

HHS will leverage Box Governance and Shield for securing and classifying content, and Box Relay for automating workflows to deliver health services in a speedy manner.

“The HHS investment in a cloud strategy, including partnerships with companies such as Box, is poised to help the agency provide effective health services to Americans, while ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive data," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box.

The company is compliant with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and has a Department of Defense Security Requirements Guide Impact Level 4 authorization.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gray Eagle ER UAS

General Atomics Demos Gray Eagle UAS for JTAC Operations

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business assessed how the Gray Eagle Extended Range unmanned aircraft system could help advance sensor-to-shooter capabilities during a technology demonstration in late April at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona. A joint terminal attack controller captured the sensor field of regard, video and aircraft location using an Android Team Awareness Kit and digitally transmitted ‘call for fires’ on various targets by controlling the electro-optical/infrared sensor aboard the Gray Eagle platform during the April 23 demo.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Signs Up for Global Radio Network Access Consortium

Booz Allen Hamilton has become one of the industry members of the O-RAN Alliance, which promotes interoperability and openness in radio access network architectures. The company said Thursday it will support the RAN industry's efforts to integrate and secure networks through membership in the global consortium.

Gwynne Shotwell President and COO SpaceX

SpaceX, Google Cloud Form Starlink Connectivity Partnership; Gwynne Shotwell Quoted

Google Cloud and SpaceX have teamed up to enable public sector agencies, companies and other organizations to deliver data, applications and cloud services to their teams that are operating at the network edge. SpaceX will establish Starlink ground stations within Google’s data centers to facilitate the delivery of data and applications to any location using Google Cloud and SpaceX’s constellation of more than 1,500 Starlink satellites as part of the partnership.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved