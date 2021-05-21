Unanet

CACI’s Communications App, Sensor Tech Recognized With Edison Awards; John Mengucci Quoted

Christine Thropp May 21, 2021 News

John Mengucci, President and CEO, CACI

CACI International has received two Edison Awards in recognition of the technological innovation of a secure mobile communications offering for government use and an electro-optical/infrared sensor for real-time aerial mapping and surveillance.

The company said Thursday its SteelBox app, which won a Bronze Edison Award, is designed to enable government agencies to conduct encrypted phone communications, while its Silver Edison Award-recipient CM142 multi-sensor gyro-stabilized imaging system works to deliver aerial intelligence, heat-mapping and hotspot detection.

John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a previous Wash100 Award winner, said the technologies are meant to provide secure communications and advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance in support of the national security.

The awards underscore the skills of CACI’s workforce in research, innovation and mission requirement support, according to Mengucci.

Edison Universe, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, manages the Edison Awards and works to promote and honor innovators and technology advancements.

