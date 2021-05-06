CAE-Pinnacle JV to Update Army Watercraft Training Systems

US Army MITS

A joint venture between CAE’s U.S. subsidiary and Pinnacle Solutions has received a delivery order to update a suite of systems used to train U.S. Army personnel in military watercraft operations.

Xebec Government Services will refresh expeditionary fast transport, vessel defense and full mission bridge simulator configurations in the service branch’s Maritime Integrated Training System, CAE said Tuesday.

The JV will also install General Dynamics-made VirtualShip software into MITS, as well as modernize a scenario generator platform and instructor and after-action review terminals.

Ray Duquette , president and general manager of CAE USA, said the project represents new work for the partnership and expands the company’s work in the surface ship training area.

The Army Transportation School’s maritime and intermodal training department maintains the system at Fort Eustis in Virginia to facilitate immersive and realistic training programs for watercraft crew.

Xebec received the order through the U.S. Navy’s Training Systems Contract IV.

CAE and Pinnacle formed their venture under a mentor-protege program run by the Small Business Administration.