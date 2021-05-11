CAES, Raytheon Partner to Connect Military Aircraft, Commercial Satellite Internet; Mike Kahn Quoted

Mike Kahn President and CEO CAES

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business has teamed up with CAES to develop a connectivity platform for U.S. Air Force aircraft to access commercial satellite internet services.

CAES said Monday it will build a radio frequency signal converter for integration into a phased array antenna Raytheon is developing to support the Air Force Research Laboratory-led Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet program.

The branch is looking to apply space-based internet networks through DEUCI, also known as the Global Lightning effort, to help military personnel communicate and exchange data.

Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said the company has experience in millimeter band technology development and uses a "design-for-manufacturing" approach in system assembly work.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space received a $13.1 million contract in September 2020 to design satellite antenna technology for potential use in a flight demonstration sometime next year.