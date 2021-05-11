Unanet

CAES, Raytheon Partner to Connect Military Aircraft, Commercial Satellite Internet; Mike Kahn Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman May 11, 2021 Contract Awards, News

CAES, Raytheon Partner to Connect Military Aircraft, Commercial Satellite Internet; Mike Kahn Quoted
Mike Kahn President and CEO CAES

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business has teamed up with CAES to develop a connectivity platform for U.S. Air Force aircraft to access commercial satellite internet services.

CAES said Monday it will build a radio frequency signal converter for integration into a phased array antenna Raytheon is developing to support the Air Force Research Laboratory-led Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet program.

The branch is looking to apply space-based internet networks through DEUCI, also known as the Global Lightning effort, to help military personnel communicate and exchange data.

Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said the company has experience in millimeter band technology development and uses a "design-for-manufacturing" approach in system assembly work.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space received a $13.1 million contract in September 2020 to design satellite antenna technology for potential use in a flight demonstration sometime next year.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Stephanie Mango President CGI Federal

CGI Awarded Spot on Potential $12.6B DIA Contract for IT Services; Stephanie Mango Quoted

CGI announced on Tuesday that it has secured a position on the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (SITE) III contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for the delivery of information technology (IT) mission support services. The contract has a 10-year period and a potential ceiling value of $12.6 billion.

OSIRIS-REx

Lockheed-Made Spacecraft Brings Asteroid Samples in Return Trip to Earth

A Lockheed Martin-made spacecraft is now on its way back to Earth after a mission to explore and gather samples on the Bennu asteroid. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft carries asteroid samples as it flies back to Earth's orbit over a 1.4-billion-mile, two-year trip, which is expected to include two rotations around the Sun, Lockheed said Monday.

Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Subsidiary Expands Michigan Operations for Army’s Optionally Manned Vehicle Program

Rheinmetall’s U.S. defense arm has launched operations at a new Michigan-based facility dedicated to a ground-modernization program with the U.S. Army. The new office of American Rheinmetall Vehicles in Sterling Heights, Michigan, will enable expanded operations in support of the Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved