Carahsoft Names Fortinet as ITES-SW2 Contract Vendor; Bob Fortna Quoted

Fortinet

Fortinet will offer its security software under Carahsoft Technology‘s contract with the U.S. Army for information technology deliveries in support of IT and info-structure goals of the service branch, the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

Fortinet said Tuesday it is now among Carahsoft vendors under the IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract, which will run through Aug. 30, 2025.

The contract supports the Army’s Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions program, through which the service branch procures commercial IT products and services.

“The Fortinet Security Fabric platform is architected to scale and adapt to the unique and complex security requirements of Federal agencies, and includes automated policy enforcement for regulatory and compliance mandates,” said Bob Fortna, president of Fortinet’s federal government arm.

The platform works to automate and integrate security across an organization’s data center, cloud environment and home-based setups.