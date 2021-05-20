Carahsoft to Market Fidelis Cybersecurity Platform Under ITES-SW2 Contract

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Carahsoft has teamed up with Fidelis Cybersecurity to offer hardware, software, software maintenance and ancillary services from the portfolio company of Skyview Capital to government customers under an existing contract with the U.S. Army.

Fidelis said Wednesday it may now market its Elevate platform through Carahsoft’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract, which is active through Aug. 30, 2025.

Elevate is designed to help security operations centers detect and address threats in the earlier stages of an attack across endpoints, networks and cloud environments. It uses machine learning, threat intelligence and analytics to provide contextual insight into the threat landscape.

The platform also works to allow users to continuously visualize and analyze cyber domains, detect cyber damage and restore affected systems back to normal.

ITES-SW2 supports the Army’s Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions program, through which the service branch purchases IT offerings from commercial entities.