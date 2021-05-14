Carahsoft to Offer Splunk Enterprise on Azure Platform to Government Customers; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has made Splunk’s data analytics platform on Microsoft’s Azure cloud available to public sector customers through its multiple contract vehicles.

Carahsoft said Thursday Splunk Enterprise Transformation with Azure is meant to help agencies collect, store and analyze large volumes of structured and unstructured data to detect security threats and generate insights from data to speed up the delivery of new services.

Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said Splunk has helped government clients advance modernization, safeguard critical assets and improve mission outcomes.

“We look forward to working closely with Splunk, Microsoft and our reseller partners to help the public sector realize the benefits of deploying Splunk Enterprise in Azure,” Abod added.

The platform can be purchased by government customers through Carahsoft’s spots on contracts, including National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicles, and reseller partners.

Jeremy Rissi, group vice president for public sector at Splunk, said Splunk Enterprise Transformation with Azure seeks to provide agencies with a package of cloud-based storage, data analytics and processing capabilities to maintain and implement a scalable platform.