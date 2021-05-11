Unanet

CGI Awarded Spot on Potential $12.6B DIA Contract for IT Services; Stephanie Mango Quoted

William McCormick May 11, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Stephanie Mango President CGI Federal

CGI announced on Tuesday that it has secured a position on the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (SITE) III contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for the delivery of information technology (IT) mission support services on classified and unclassified programs across multiple security domains across DIA and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). The contract has a 10-year period and a potential ceiling value of $12.6 billion.

“CGI looks forward to further expanding its relationship with DIA in offering IT services vital to the security of the United States. With our proven ability to innovate and create solutions for complex IT challenges at military intelligence agencies, CGI is well-positioned to provide streamlined, agile solutions for SITE III and members of the intelligence community,” commented Stephanie Mango, president of CGI Federal.

The contract requires CGI to streamline the delivery of IT offerings while also improving integration, information sharing and information safeguarding through technology management, application management, system integration and development and business process management solutions.

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the world’s largest independent IT and business consulting services firms. With 77,000 consultants and other professionals worldwide, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

