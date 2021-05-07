Unanet

CGI Granted FedRAMP Authorization for Momentum Enterprise Suite

May 7, 2021

CGI

CGI announced on Friday that its Momentum enterprise suite software as a service (SaaS) has been authorized for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) by the Joint Authorization Board (JAB), enabling the company to work within the cloud at federal agencies. JAB granted CGI the authorization after a six-month certification process.

“With this authorization of FedRAMP by JAB, CGI’s Momentum achieved an independent assessment that validates the strength and security of our solution when it comes to cloud deployment at federal agencies,” commented John Owens, senior vice president of CGI’s Enterprise Solutions Group.

“We are proud of our hard-working team that helped us achieve this certification milestone that will open up more opportunities for Momentum at federal agencies,” added Owens.

Momentum is designed to help federal departments, agencies and other organizations across the civilian, intelligence and defense markets increase financial, budget formulation and acquisition efficiencies. Many of the said entities have the authority to operate in cloud infrastructure environments.

CGI was granted the "FedRAMP Ready" status in November that validated Momentum's preparedness to undergo further FedRAMP assessment.

FedRAMP is a government program that sets a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP is meant to save time and expenses by enabling rapid procurement of information systems and services, prevent duplicate assessment efforts and ensure consistent application of information security standards across all government organizations.

About CGI 

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the world's largest independent IT and business consulting services firms. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals worldwide, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizatiloud Services sons and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

