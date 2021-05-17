Unanet

CGI Lands $60M DOI Contract for Modernization of BIA’s Resource Management Tech; Stefan Becker Quoted

William McCormick May 17, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Stefan Becker SVP CGI

CGI announced on Monday that it has been awarded a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). The contract worth potentially $60 million requires CGI to continue enhancing the Trust Asset Accounting Management System (TAAMS), helping BIA serve Indian Country through improved information sharing and extended TAAMS functionality.

“CGI’s long history and deep understanding of BIA’s mission and business processes helps us deliver on this critical system. As we add more new functionality to TAAMS, CGI will proudly continue to help BIA support two million indigenous Americans across 574 federally recognized tribes,” commented Stefan Becker, senior vice president at CGI.

TAAMS was developed through a partnership between CGI and BIA. The system was central to the agency's management of its fiduciary responsibilities to Native Americans for over 20 years. 

BIA uses TAAMS to administer and manage natural resources on 55 million surface acres and 57 million acres of subsurface minerals estates held in trust by the United States for American Indians, Indian tribes and Alaska Natives. 

TAAMS has a user base of 3,000 and enables BIA to accurately distribute more than $2 billion in revenue annually to Native Americans and tribes. CGI will work to introduce more functionality to the system, enhance reporting/dashboards and increase data sharing with other federal agencies within and outside DOI.

