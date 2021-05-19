CGI to Enhance Michigan’s SIGMA System Under 10-Year Agreement; Tim Hurlebaus Quoted

Tim Hurlebaus

CGI will modernize the State of Michigan’s enterprise resource planning system with the company’s integrated ERP platform capabilities as part of a 10-year agreement between the two parties.

The cloud-based CGI Advantage platform will be used to enhance Michigan’s Statewide Integrated Governmental Management Applications system by equipping it with embedded advanced analytics and intuitive and responsive user experience features to enable data-driven decision making, the company said Tuesday.

Currently, SIGMA distributes more than 600,000 payments monthly. Almost 50,000 government employees and 200,000 state vendors and payees leverage the system for accounting, financial reporting, asset and inventory management, employee-related functions and other state operations.

Tim Hurlebaus, president of U.S. commercial and state government operations at CGI and a previous Wash100 Award recipient, said the company works to support Michigan’s digital transformation efforts to align its budgeting, financial and procurement technology to that of “a 21st-century, citizen-centric government.”

CGI Advantage is designed to meet government requirements, help lower risk and total cost of ownership and support government users and stakeholders.

“Our partnership with the State of Michigan continues to enhance and strengthen a system that is providing unprecedented levels of transparency and accountability for state business operations,” said Hurlebaus.