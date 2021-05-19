Unanet

CGI to Enhance Michigan’s SIGMA System Under 10-Year Agreement; Tim Hurlebaus Quoted

Christine Thropp May 19, 2021 News, Technology

CGI to Enhance Michigan’s SIGMA System Under 10-Year Agreement; Tim Hurlebaus Quoted
Tim Hurlebaus

CGI will modernize the State of Michigan’s enterprise resource planning system with the company’s integrated ERP platform capabilities as part of a 10-year agreement between the two parties.

The cloud-based CGI Advantage platform will be used to enhance Michigan’s Statewide Integrated Governmental Management Applications system by equipping it with embedded advanced analytics and intuitive and responsive user experience features to enable data-driven decision making, the company said Tuesday.

Currently, SIGMA distributes more than 600,000 payments monthly. Almost 50,000 government employees and 200,000 state vendors and payees leverage the system for accounting, financial reporting, asset and inventory management, employee-related functions and other state operations.

Tim Hurlebaus, president of U.S. commercial and state government operations at CGI and a previous Wash100 Award recipient, said the company works to support Michigan’s digital transformation efforts to align its budgeting, financial and procurement technology to that of “a 21st-century, citizen-centric government.”

CGI Advantage is designed to meet government requirements, help lower risk and total cost of ownership and support government users and stakeholders.

“Our partnership with the State of Michigan continues to enhance and strengthen a system that is providing unprecedented levels of transparency and accountability for state business operations,” said Hurlebaus.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Carahsoft Names Fortinet as ITES-SW2 Contract Vendor; Bob Fortna Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Names Fortinet as ITES-SW2 Contract Vendor; Bob Fortna Quoted

Fortinet will offer its security software under Carahsoft Technology‘s contract with the U.S. Army for …

Woolpert, Planet Expand Partnership to Offer Geospatial Products in Government Market - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Woolpert, Planet Expand Partnership to Offer Geospatial Products in Government Market

Woolpert has expanded a partnership with Earth observation satellite operator Planet as both companies aim …

DOD, Israel Pick Xtend-Built Small UAS for Remote Operations Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

DOD, Israel Pick Xtend-Built Small UAS for Remote Operations Support

The Department of Defense and Israel’s defense ministry have jointly selected drone developer Xtend to …

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved