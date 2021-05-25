CloudLinux Provides Operating System Support for ULA Rocket; Jim Jackson Quoted

CloudLinux‘s newly formed enterprise services business is providing operating system support to a United Launch Alliance-built rocket that sent a missile detection and early warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force into orbit.

The company said Monday its TuxCare brand performs automated patches to help secure computing systems of ULA’s Atlas V launch vehicle.

An Atlas V 421 rocket deployed the fifth Space Based Infrared System satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, on May 18 to geosynchronous Earth orbit for U.S. military and allied forces to detect missile launches across the globe.

Jim Jackson, president and chief revenue officer of CloudLinux, said the company supports this mission through security patching services for the rocket.

The Palo Alto, California-based company also offers support options for the Linux OS and web server security platforms being used in the government, enterprise and academic sectors.

CloudLinux consolidated its enterprise support services into the TuxCare offering.