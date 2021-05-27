ColdQuanta Named to IBM Quantum Network to Help Research Quantum Computing Applications

IBM has added ColdQuanta to its global community through which the latter will collaborate with other member companies, research laboratories and academic institutions to study practical applications of quantum computing and to advance the said technology.

ColdQuanta said Wednesday it partnered with IBM and joined its Quantum Network to collaboratively develop quantum technologies and push forward the commercialization of quantum computing.

Aparna Prabhakar, vice president of IBM quantum partner ecosystem, welcomed ColdQuanta to the network and said community members work to speed up quantum computing’s commercial adoption.

“[Real-world application across industries is] a key step toward growing the quantum computing community and advancing the technology,” commented Prabhakar.

To enable collaboration with IBM-developed quantum computers, ColdQuanta will also integrate with a software development kit that uses open source. Qiskit is designed to provide quantum system interaction tools to accelerate quantum application development.

“Joining the IBM Quantum Network and our integration with Qiskit will enable our commercial and government customers to accelerate their quantum computing initiatives and realize the wide-ranging benefits of quantum,” said Dan Caruso, executive chairman of ColdQuanta.

The new IBM partner is a Boulder, Colorado-based company that offers the Cold Atom Quantum Technology and plans to launch a 100 qubit quantum computer.