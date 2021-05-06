Unanet

Collins Aerospace Completes Wheel, Brake Upgrade for Navy C-130 Transport Aircraft

Carol Collins May 6, 2021 News

Collins Aerospace Completes Wheel, Brake Upgrade for Navy C-130 Transport Aircraft
U.S. Navy C-130

Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace business has updated the wheels and brakes of the U.S. Navy's C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft and KC-130T tanker.

Collins said Wednesday the new C-130 braking system is made of Duracarb heat sink material and designed to support as many as 2,000 aircraft landings per overhaul or eight times longer than the lifespan of the original system.

The boltless wheel structure includes a lock-ring component and the aerospace technology supplier noted its wheel-brake assembly has 17 percent fewer components than the existing C-130 equipment.

In early April, the U.S. Air Force tapped Collins to modernize similar assembly for 77 B-52 Stratofortress bombers with the use of carbon disk technology.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

US Army MITS

CAE-Pinnacle JV to Update Army Watercraft Training Systems

A joint venture between CAE USA and Pinaccle Solutions has received a delivery order to update a suite of systems used to train U.S. Army personnel in watercraft operations. Xebec Government Services will refresh expeditionary fast transport, vessel defense and full mission bridge simulator configurations in the service branch's Maritime Integrated Training System, CAE said Tuesday.

Perspecta

Perspecta to Help Marine Corps Further Build Cyber Capability

Perspecta has secured a two-year, $17.9 million task order from the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to develop, test, integrate and maintain software for Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command. The company said Wednesday the cyber tool development award is meant to help MARFORCYBER augment the command's operational performance in cyberspace.

UTAP-22

USAF Demos New Autonomy Core System With Kratos-Made Unmanned Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force has flight-tested a Kratos Defense & Security Solutions-made unmanned tactical aerial platform equipped with a new autonomy core system to assess its navigational command response and basic aviation functions. The UTAP-22 aircraft flew at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida on April 29 to exhibit safe flight performance of the Skyborg ACS while being monitored by both ground-based and airborne control stations, Air Force Research Laboratory said Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved