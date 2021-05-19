Unanet

Collins Aerospace to Develop Software-Based Radios for Air Force Data Transmission

Carol Collins May 19, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Raytheon’s Technologies’ Collins Aerospace business has received a pair of contracts worth $21 million combined from the U.S. Air Force to develop two open architecture software-defined radio systems for processing data over a multinode network. 

Collins said Tuesday it aims to help the service branch connect data from ground and airborne platforms through the Software Programmable Agile Radio for Tactical Connected Ubiquitous Systems and Software Programmable Agile Radio Frequency Tactical Aerial Network programs.

USAF’s SPARTACUS and SPARTAN programs seek technology to transmit large datasets such as imagery and video at multiple waveforms.

The first radio system is intended to connect ground and air links, while the second system is designed to facilitate simultaneous waveform operations for critical connectivity.

Both radios will have a common design that is intended to support satellite communications beyond the line of sight and multinode directional data links.

