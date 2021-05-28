COMSovereign Adds 5 Advisory Board Members; David Wiley Quoted

Telecommunication equipment vendor COMSovereign has named five new members to its advisory board in charge of helping the management team define technology initiatives and integrate intellectual property rights from business units.

COMSovereign said Thursday the appointments align with the company’s strategies and goals to expand its portfolio of 5G communications products.

The newly appointed advisers include Jay Cohen, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and former chief technology officer at the Department of the Navy; David Wiley, chairman and president of Widelity; and Cormac Conroy, who served in various executive positions at Qualcomm Technologies and Intel.

Sylvanus Bent, president of BGS Consulting and co-founder of Network24; and Susan Schramm, founder of Go To Market Impact, will also serve on COMSovereign’s advisory board.

“We are at an inflection point in history, where investments in advanced communications technologies are of paramount importance to the economic and strategic security of the U.S. and its allies,” Cohen said.

Cohen said he will contribute his support as COMSovereign aims to establish a presence in the next-generation wireless, internet of things and drone segments.