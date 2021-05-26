Curtiss-Wright Announces $130M in Subcontracts for Navy Platform Components; Lynn Bamford Quoted

Curtiss-Wright has booked $130 million in subcontracts to supply various components and systems for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers.

Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. and General Dynamics‘ Electric Boat subsidiary awarded the contracts that cover delivery of pumps, advanced instrumentation, control systems and propulsion valves, Curtiss-Wright said Tuesday.

The two prime contractors will use Curtiss-Wright’s technologies to support shipbuilding and address spare part requirements.

Curtiss-Wright will produce the needed items in New York and Pennsylvania through 2025. The defense electronics and naval and power segments of the company will be responsible for subcontract works.

“Curtiss-Wright is pleased to have been awarded these important naval defense contracts, building upon our long-standing relationship with the U.S. Nuclear Navy and reflecting our ongoing support of these critical naval defense platforms,” said Lynn Bamford, president and CEO of Curtiss-Wright and a Wash100 Award recipient.