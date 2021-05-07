Unanet

Danielle Rentz Hunt Promoted to Abt Client Account Management VP

Carol Collins May 7, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Danielle Rentz Hunt, an Abt Associates project director overseeing five COVID-19 studies for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been named vice president of client account management at the research company.

Hunt will oversee the Rockville, Maryland-based company's CDC business operations and growth initiatives in her new position, Abt said Thursday.

The two-decade public health veteran leads research into the effect of COVID-19 on different populations, clinical investigations on exposure to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and other federally funded studies.

Her experience includes health surveillance and epidemiologic projects at the federal, state and international levels.

Earlier in her career, Hunt worked as a CDC epidemic intelligence service fellow and a full-time epidemiologist for the agency's National Center for Environmental Health.

