DARPA Calls for Communications Tech Concepts to Support Troop’s Jungle Operations

DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has asked industry for concepts on information systems and electronic communications that can support troops operating in jungle environments.

DARPA said May 7 in a SAM.gov notice its SQUad Intelligent Robotic Radio Enhancing Link or SQUIRREL is meant to provide small military units boosted situational awareness in forest operations.

The agency plans to launch opportunities for SQUIRREL under the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

SQUIRREL would use robotic systems to relay radio signals and create a three-dimensional mesh of communications for squads. The system is envisioned to fortify the communications of small units, but must also connect with the Department of Defense's larger network.

The military expects SQUIRREL's mission requirements to include area of operation, deployment method, mission lifetime, resilience and military-specific factors such as low probability of detection.

Interested parties may submit responses until June 29.