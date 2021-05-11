DOD Officials Consider Other Alternatives to Move Forward Amid JEDI Cloud Litigation

JEDI cloud litigation

Department of Defense officials are considering ending the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract amid the ongoing litigation and are assessing other options to go forward, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

In late April, a federal judge turned down motions by DOD and Microsoft to dismiss Amazon’s lawsuit challenging the award of the JEDI cloud contract.

Days after the judge's decision, Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of DOD and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the Pentagon would evaluate the JEDI program.

“We’re going to have to assess where we are with regard to the ongoing litigation around JEDI and determine what the best path forward is for the department,” Hicks said at an April 30 conference organized by the nonprofit Aspen Institute.

In October 2019, DOD awarded the JEDI cloud contract to Microsoft but Amazon filed a federal suit in Washington a month later to challenge the Pentagon’s decision.