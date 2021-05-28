Drone Integrator Airspace Link Receives Capital From Altos Ventures, Thales in Series A Round

Airspace Link, a Detroit-based drone integration service provider, has secured $10 million in a recently concluded round of Series A financing led by early-stage investor Altos Ventures.

Thales, a global company offering air traffic management systems, also participated in the funding round, Airspace Link said Thursday.

Dillon Krasnigor, investment team member at Altos Ventures, said the venture capital firm will support Airspace Link’s development of drones’ digital infrastructure to ensure flight safety. He also noted the domain expertise of Airspace Link’s team and the company’s potential to help enable mass unmanned drone flights in the future.

Airspace Link offers a platform designed to help communities plan integrations of drones into U.S. airspace and other environments. State and local governments have used the platform to support drone users.

Techstars, Indicator Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, 2048 Ventures, Ludlow Ventures and Detroit Venture Partners previously helped Airspace Link raise capital.

The drone integration company will work with Thales, North Dakota’s transportation department, VantisUAS and the Federal Aviation Administration to install drone infrastructure at the Northern Plains Unmanned Aircraft System Test Site in the state.

Earlier in May, Airspace Link demonstrated multi-modal transport with autonomous aircraft in Ohio.